Devendra Fadnavis lays foundation for Rs 1,600-crore Medicity in Nagpur

The Nagpur project is coming up on 151 acres in MIHAN and will have a 1,000-bed hospital at the end of the third phase, a nursing college, a research centre, education facility and manufacturing with support from King’s College Hospital, London. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) The Nagpur project is coming up on 151 acres in MIHAN and will have a 1,000-bed hospital at the end of the third phase, a nursing college, a research centre, education facility and manufacturing with support from King’s College Hospital, London. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1,600-crore Medicity, an integrated joint healthcare initiative of India and UK at the Multi-Modal International Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN)

The joint initiative being undertaken under the umbrella ‘Indo-UK Institute of Health (IUIH)’ is the first of 11 such integrated healthcare campuses to be established across the country at a total investment of over Rs 17,600 crore over the next 11 years in three different phases. The Nagpur project is coming up on 151 acres in MIHAN and will have a 1,000-bed hospital at the end of the third phase, a nursing college, a research centre, education facility and manufacturing with support from King’s College Hospital, London.

Being set up under a MoU between the two countries in 2013 and announced in the joint declaration during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to UK in 2015, the project will be jointly funded by the health and family welfare and industry ministries. Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said, “Medicity is a historic happening in healthcare sector and holds the promise of turning Nagpur into a global medical tourism centre. Already, MIHAN is set to have AIIMS in the near future, which will make the city the ultimate destination for healthcare. The facility will generate about 2 lakh jobs, which is quite a big number.”

IUIH Group MD and CEO Ajay Rajan Gupta told mediapersons, “Medicity will have complete infrastructure of retail as well as commercial outlets, a five-star hotel, manufacturing facility that will produce diagnostic equipment apart from the hospital, education and training facilities. We will also do supply chain management through our tie-ups with 40 different companies.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App