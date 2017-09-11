Dera member arrested for inciting violence in Sirsa

Haryana Police have arrested Govind, a member of the state body of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, for allegedly inciting violence on August 25 in Panchkula after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape. Govind, a senior member of the Dera, was present at the Hafed Chowk, the centre of the violence in Panchkula on August 25, police said Sunday, adding that he had been accused of inciting violence. “We arrested him from Zirakpur,” Panchkula Police Commissioner, A S Chawla said on Sunday.

