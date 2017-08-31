Yuva Skill Development Initiative: How a police programme is keeping youth away from crime

Dayanand at the furniture shop, where he lives. Amit Mehra Dayanand at the furniture shop, where he lives. Amit Mehra

FED UP with the constant bickering between his parents over lack of money — which also forced him to to quit studies after Class X a few years ago — Dayanand (17) packed his bags and left his Aligarh home three months ago. He wanted a fresh lease of life, and he thought the capital could offer him the opportunity.

“After I spent a few days on the streets of Delhi, a relative helped me get shelter at a furniture shop. The owner of the shop said he wouldn’t be able to pay me, but he offered me a roof and food two times a day. In turn, I had to take care of the shop. Though I was grateful, I did not like it at all. I was planning to quit.”

Unlike many people who run away from their homes in search of work in Delhi but fall into a vicious cycle, often ending up involved in petty street crimes, Dayanand’s life took a turn for the better in July. A youth who resides near the shop where he lives told him that police have started skill development classes at Kirti Nagar police station, barely half a kilometre from the shop. Excited, he expressed his desire to attend the classes, and with the help of his friend, approached the police. He now attends the classes between 9 am and 12 pm.

In a bid to provide street children and unemployed youth in the city opportunities to realise their potential, the Delhi Police has launched Yuva, a skill development training programme. So far, police said, 2,229 youths have enrolled for various courses at the learning centres across the city.

Anil Sharma, the SHO of Kirti Nagar police station, said, “Our beat officers have been motivating such unemployed youth for the classes from time to time. We have already started noticing the positive effects — the number of petty crimes have decreased in the area.”

Seated inside his classroom at Kirti Nagar police station, a chirpy Dayanand said, “I have started learning the basics of computers. I am taking a spoken English class as well. They have told me that that after I complete the three-month course, they will place me somewhere.”

His teacher Rita Dikshit said, “Initially, we had to work on their dressing sense and style of speaking. Almost everyone taking classes here belongs to some slum or the other and comes from a humble background.”

Dayanand added, “Before this, I never thought about my future. But now I do.”

