Youth stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rani Bagh: Police

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi’s Rani Bagh Tuesday. Police said the victim has been identified as Nandan Singh, who lived with his family in Pitampura village. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said the incident came to light at 1 am Tuesday after a PCR call was received at Rani Bagh police station.

Police said they reached the spot and the victim was rushed to a hospital in northwest Delhi by his uncle Puranmal. Nandan succumbed to his injuries during treatment. “The victim used to work in a restaurant in Rohini. The motive of the murder is not clear as his purse and mobile were found with him,” said a police officer.

Police said they are probing the case from all angles, including personal enmity. Several persons have been questioned in connection with the incident, police added. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at Rani Bagh police station.

