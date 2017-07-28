Youth made to drink acid in scuffle over paneer, two detained: Police

Doctors said his chances of survival are 50 per cent right now. (Representational image) Doctors said his chances of survival are 50 per cent right now. (Representational image)

An 18-year-old boy was forced to drink acid by a group of 10 people on Tuesday following a scuffle over sale of paneer in southeast Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. Police said two persons were detained on Thursday evening and a case has been registered.

According to police, the victim, identified as Yogesh Sagar, sold milk products in Sangam Vihar along with his father, Brijesh Kumar. Police said on July 24, one of the accused had gone to the shop to buy paneer but was irked on being told that it was unavailable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baaniya said they were informed by Majedia Hospital that Yogesh had been admitted there. He was referred to AIIMS where he is undergoing treatment. “We have registered an FIR under sections 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and a case has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station. We have recovered the bottle of the chemical that the men made Yogesh drink, and have sent it for forensic examination,” the DCP said. He added that the two men are being questioned.

Recounting the incident, Yogesh’s father said, “On the night of July 24, Golu, who lives in the neighbourhood, had come to the shop to buy paneer. However, my son told him that it was not available. He got agitated. He picked up a knife kept in the shop and tried to attack my son, but I stopped him. He threatened us of dire consequences and left.”

Kumar said he dismissed Golu’s threat as he thought he was in an inebriated state.

"The next day, around 11 pm, Yogesh was about to shut shop when Golu arrived with some men. He was waving a pistol. Four-five men held my son, while the others assaulted him. Golu then forced acid down his throat," he alleged.

Hearing his cries for help, Yogesh's sister rushed out from their house next door. "In her statement, she said she saw

her brother trying to escape from the men,” a senior police officer said. The victim’s sister started screaming and neighbours rushed to the spot. “On seeing the crowd, the accused persons fled. Doctors at AIIMS said his condition is critical. My son is in severe pain. Doctors said his chances of survival are 50 per cent right now,” Kumar said.

