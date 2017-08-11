Youth killed, juvenile among two held

Three persons, including two juveniles, allegedly killed their 19-year-old friend in Rohini district’s Shahbad Dairy area after he complained to the family of one of the accused that they took drugs. Police said while two have been apprehended, one of the juveniles is absconding. The youth, Jitendra Kumar, lived with his family and worked at a factory. “He was friends with the two juveniles and Rahul, 19. They all lived in the same locality. Kumar and Rahul were childhood friends,” a police officer said.

The investigation revealed that Kumar used to meet them every fortnight. The last time they met, Rahul and the other two were taking drugs and also offered it to him. “Kumar tried to stop them but when they refused to listen, he left. He later informed Rahul’s parents. Rahul, who was scolded by his parents, found out that Kumar had informed them,” the officer added.

Rahul and the two juveniles decided to teach Kumar a lesson.

“On August 8, they asked Kumar to meet them. When he arrived, Rahul whipped out a knife and stabbed Kumar as the other two held him down. They fled, leaving him in a pool of blood,” an officer said, adding that locals informed police about the incident. Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Doctors said he died of excessive bleeding.

An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 302 in the matter. “Several police teams were formed under the supervision of ACP Saurabh Chandra. During spot visits, one of the teams came to know that Kumar was last seen with Rahul. Police detained Rahul, following which he confessed to the crime. Later, one juvenile, who is 17 years and eleven months old, was also apprehended. He was sent to a correctional home after he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” the officer added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App