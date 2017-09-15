Youth goes missing at concert in Greater Noida: Cops find body a day later, cremate it

Pravish Chanam (22) Pravish Chanam (22)

A day after he went missing from a concert in Greater Noida on September 8, the body of Pravish Chanam (22) was found in Nithari village, police said on Thursday. Due to alleged lack of coordination between police stations, the body remained unidentified. He was cremated three days later without the family’s knowledge. Police said three officers were suspended for dereliction of duty on Thursday.

On September 8, Chanam, a second-year undergraduate student at Imphal University, had gone to a concert of The Chainsmokers at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida. He went missing around 10 pm. A day later, his brother, Ravikanta Chanam, had approached the Knowledge Park police station and a missing person case was lodged. Sub-inspectors Kishori Raman and Rakesh Babu and constable Sanjeev Kumar from Knowledge Park police station and Sector 20 chowki were suspended by the SSP, a spokesperson of Gautam Buddha Nagar police said.

“The SHO of Knowledge Park police station has also been transferred to Police Lines. Information about the missing person was not communicated to the police control room. On the same day (September 9), an unidentified body was found in Nithari. It was kept in the mortuary for three days after which it was cremated. His brother identified him after he saw his clothes and photographs… The postmortem report stated drug overdose as the cause of death,” a senior police officer said.

