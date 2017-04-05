Yamuna Expressway: Heading to funeral, 4 killed in accident

Victims were standing behind the mini-truck. Gajendra Yadav Victims were standing behind the mini-truck. Gajendra Yadav

Four people were killed and eight injured after a canter rammed into a mini-truck on the Yamuna Expressway early Tuesday morning, police said. Driver of the canter Ramesh Kumar, who hails from Sultanpur, has been arrested, police said.

On Monday evening, 18 members of a family had left Khurja in a mini-truck to attend the funeral rituals of a family member in Faridabad. As a punctured tyre of their mini-truck was being repaired on Tuesday morning, the vehicle was hit by the canter.

“One of my uncles passed away in Faridabad on Monday. Around 11.30 pm, we left from Khurja to attend his funeral. Initially, we had decided to go to Faridabad via Palwal but we got stuck in a traffic jam there. We changed the route and decided to take the Yamuna Expressway instead,” said Akash, one of the family members.

Less than a kilometre after they got on to the Expressway, the front tyre of the vehicle was punctured.

“We parked the car on the side of the road and got down from the vehicle. Sonu (25) was driving the car and some of my family members were seated near him. The rest of them were standing at the back of the vehicle. I was walking at some distance from the mini-truck when I heard a loud noise. Two of my uncles and aunts were run over by a canter, which hit our vehicle with a lot of force,” Akash said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2.30 am on the section of the Yamuna Expressway that falls under the jurisdiction of Jewar police station.

“The victims were among 18 of a family, who were travelling in a Tata Magic van with a UP registration number. The vehicle’s tyre got deflated as they reached Dayantpur underpass area of the Yamuna Expressway,” said Ajay Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer, Jewar Police station.

“While the tyre was being replaced, a speeding truck rammed into the parked vehicle. The impact led to the death four persons, who succumbed to severe head injuries. Eight others were rushed to Kailash Hospital in Jewar. Those deceased include two men and two women, who have been identified as Harnaryan (55), Jaipal (45), Mahendri (40) and Roopwati (39),” Sharma said.

Kailash Hospital authorities said, “Four persons were declared brought dead. They had sustained severe head injuries. Eight others were injured, but six of them received minor injuries. Those injured were given initial treatment and moved to other hospitals. Most of them have been discharged.”

“Two persons injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Delhi. The driver Sonu, 25, has been admitted there with a head injury, while 53-year-old Mithilesh has a leg fracture. Both are critical,” Sharma said.

