Yamuna Expressway authority set to conduct land bank audit

Sixteen years after it was first formed, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will conduct a land bank audit following directions by the UP Principal Secretary (Industries), officials said.

The move, officials said, comes after concerns were raised, by the recently elected Yogi Adityanath government, about the “manner in which land had been utilised” in the area. An official said, “Right now, the way things stand, no one knows how much land is there, how much of it is owned by the government and how much of it has been illegally encroached upon.”

The move comes soon after a meeting that UP Industrial Development Minister, Satish Mawana, held with officials in Delhi. YEIDA added that the audit, to be conducted by private consultants after a tendering process, is likely to begin in the next fortnight. “The aim is to ensure that there is an inventory of the land bank for future planning to ensure optimum use of the land,” said an official.

Land and housing complexes have been in the spotlight in Noida and Greater Noida, with an increasing number of residents complaining that housing complexes had promised a lot, but delivered little. Increasingly, the BJP government has taken a hard stance against builders in the area that ‘prospered under previous governments’.

Officials added that the survey for the audit will begin in the next fortnight and the tender appointment began on Saturday. “The land bank will be created with a hi-tech online tool that will use Global Positioning Systems to figure out exact coordinates of land. This will allow the identification of unused parcels of land effectively.”

Officials said that the audit will “identify under-utilised land tracts” along with “prime real estate that can be developed”. “This way, land that should be used for residential use will be kept aside for that, while other pieces of land will be used for industrial or institutional purposes,” added the official.

