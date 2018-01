A 35-year-old woman was killed and her parents were injured after their car today overturned on the Yamuna Expressway, the police said. The deceased, Ruchi, was driving the car when it rammed into a divider and overturned, they said, adding the family belonging to Dehradun was on their way to Agra from Delhi. The injured were rushed to a hospital here, they said.

