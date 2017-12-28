Wrong turn by PM convoy at Metro launch, 2 cops suspended

PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function on the inauguration of the Noida Delhi Metro Rail’s Magenta Line in Amity University campus. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function on the inauguration of the Noida Delhi Metro Rail’s Magenta Line in Amity University campus. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Two police officers, who were leading Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy during his trip to Noida Monday to inaugurate the Magenta line of the DMRC, took a “wrong turn”, leading to a “lapse in security protocol” for the PM.

Love Kumar, SSP, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said, “Dilip Singh, a sub-inspector posted at Dankaur police station, constable Dayanand have been suspended.” Police officers said that the role of a DSP-ranked officer is also being looked at.

Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders from the state were in Noida for the launch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line on Monday afternoon.

A police officer said, “The PM’s convoy had left Amity University, where the Jan Sabha was taking place at 2.35 pm. The convoy was on the slip-road on the Noida Expressway and the two policemen were in the vehicle leading the convoy. This vehicle took a wrong turn and got lost, leading the entire convoy behind it.” As a result, an officer said, the convoy found itself in the middle of traffic on the busy Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where no security personnel had been posted.

