Wrong policies of Centre, AAP govt halted business activities: Congress

Congress leader Ajay Maken Friday clamied the Centre and the Delhi government through their “wrong policies” have brought the businesses in the national capital to a “standstill” which has left lakhs of people unemployed.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief said “production” has stopped in small factories and as a result labourers have to return to their native places. “People now feel that since the Modi government came to power at the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi, all development works in the national capital have come to a total stop.

“Due to wrong policies of the BJP-ruled Central government and the AAP government in Delhi, businesses have come to a standstill in Delhi, leaving lakhs of people unemployed,” he said while addressing a gathering at Badarpur in protest against demonetisation of high-value notes.

Congress was also protesting against the “10-year misrule of the BJP in the three MCDs and the two-year misrule of the AAP government in Delhi”. Maken said the Modi government has “derailed” the economy stalling all development works and claimed Congress is the only party which can ensure the the country’s all-round development.

He said the Prime Minister “took such a wrong decision in the demonetioation exercise that it has affected the poor and the middle class the worst as they had to stand in long queues outside banks and ATMs, leading to several deaths.

“It is very shameful that the sanitation workers of Delhi had to go on strike five times to get their salaries and arrears. Ironically, this was happening during the rule of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi whose party symbol is a ‘broom’, but the AAP government has no money to pay for the wages of the sanitation workers,” he said.