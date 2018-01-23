Workers of Moser Baer plant protest over mass layoffs

Even though the Moser Baer plant in Greater Noida’s Udyog Vihar shut down on November 4 last year, about 50 employees have been turning up outside the premises every day to mark their attendance. The employees have been protesting the “abrupt shut down of the plant without notice and pending salaries”.

One of the regulars is Mahesh Chand Sharma (40) who worked in the graphics department for 16 years and is the President of Moser Baer Karamchari Union. “On November 1, the Supreme Court banned pet coke. So on November 2 and 3, the plant was shut. When we returned on November 4, we were told to leave. As many as 2,250 workers haven’t been paid after August,” he said.

An official from the company said, “As the matter is sub-judice, we will not make any comments.” A source close to Moser Baer said “the company had to declare a lock-down because of an illegal strike by the workers”.

Meanwhile, outside gate no 1 of the plant, workers whose salaries range between Rs 18,000-25,000 sat with a “box to collect money for their expenditure”. The employees also alleged that the company withdrew “health insurance”, “transportation facilities” and a “Rs 2,100 pay hike implemented in 2015”.

