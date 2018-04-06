Won’t stay defamation case against Kejriwal, says Delhi HC

Justice A K Pathak said Avind Kejriwal could have gone in revision in the trial court against the summoning order issued in January 2013. Justice A K Pathak said Avind Kejriwal could have gone in revision in the trial court against the summoning order issued in January 2013.

The Delhi High Court Thursday said that it won’t stay proceedings before a trial court of a criminal defamation case filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by former CM Sheila Dikshit’s aide, Pawan Khera.

Justice A K Pathak said Kejriwal could have gone in revision in the trial court against the summoning order issued in January 2013. The court said an interim stay cannot be given in view of an SC direction that such matters need to be decided in a year.

It, however, issued notice to Khera, seeking his stand on the CM’s plea that the complaint was not maintainable as the person affected has not approached the trial court. The next hearing is on July 11.

