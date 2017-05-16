Women’s safety: Delhi BJP councillors to identify dark spots

The Delhi BJP has asked its newly-elected councillors in the three municipal corporations to identify dark spots to be lit up for preventing crimes against women in the city. Criminals are encouraged to operate under darkness, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said stressing on the need for mapping and identification of “dark spots” in the city.

“Request all councillors to do mapping and identify dark spots in their areas. On these dark spots LED lights should be installed to prevent crime – especially against women,” he said in a tweet.

With women’s safety being a focal point of policing and governance, both Delhi government and civic authorities have been trying for illumination of dark spots in the city.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in collaboration with local police has identified 2,500 dark spots in its jurisdiction.

“Work is progressing on installation of LED lights on the 2,500 dark spots identified by us. The work is slow due to unavailability of labour in summers. It is expected to be complete in next two months,” said the chairman of Standing Committee of SDMC.

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government is entrusted with installing LEDs on dark stretches in North and East Delhi.

The department identified 7,340 dark spots in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to be lit up with LEDs.

The number of dark spots identified in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is 124 where PWD is coming up with LED lights, said a senior government official.

