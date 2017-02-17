Woman’s head sawed off in Delhi: No one wants to claim her body, says man who called police

Accused Subodh Kumar Accused Subodh Kumar

Days after a man beat his “wife” to death and decapitated her in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, the friend of the accused — who made the PCR call and informed police about the murder — said no one is coming forward to claim the body. According to the friend, Anil Barik, the accused Subodh Kumar and the deceased had left their spouses and moved to Delhi, after which their families disowned them.

Barik, who works as a security guard, said the incident has left his own family shocked. “For the last two days, I have been calling their families but no one wants to claim the body. I have been making rounds of the police station. As I made the PCR call, police also asked me to keep an eye on Subodh’s other partner and her children,” he said.

Barik said he met the accused seven years ago when they stayed in Shakarpur area. He added that he used to beat up the deceased frequently.

He said two months ago, Subodh called him and said he wanted him to find a doctor as his second partner was about to deliver a baby. “I couldn’t arrange for a doctor and she gave birth at home,” he said.

Days later, Barik said he went to see Subodh to ask him for the money he had lent him. But Subodh broke down. “He gestured that he had cut off the woman’s head. When I looked inside the house, I found one of her hands twisted in an odd angle and her head in a plastic bag. I was so shocked that I called police… I have not been able to eat since that day,” he said.