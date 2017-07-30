Woman’s braid chopped off ‘mysteriously’ in Gurgaon

The police also confirmed that this was the first such case of braid chopping in Gurgaon. (Source: Google Maps) The police also confirmed that this was the first such case of braid chopping in Gurgaon. (Source: Google Maps)

A woman on Saturday approached police claiming that her braid was “mysteriously” chopped off, in a first such case being reported from the Millennium City.

Notably, several cases of mysterious braid chopping have been reported from various villages in Mewat region recently, and prior to that in parts of Rajasthan.

Sunita Devi, a resident of Ashok Vihar phase-III area, said yesterday around 10 pm she was attacked by a strange-looking man, in his 60s, when she was alone in her house. “While I was preparing dinner in the kitchen, I saw a thin man in a red and yellow outfit on the main entrance of my house. When I went to enquire, I saw he was carrying a trident. I told him to go away. He went away and disappeared… when I closed the gate, he mysteriously reappeared,” she told PTI.

Sunita said before she could comprehend anything she fell unconscious. “When I regained consciousness, I found myself lying on the floor and my braid was chopped off,” she said, adding her house, however, was not ransacked.

Police said they have made a Daily Diary entry of the incident and launched a probe into the matter. Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said the perpetrator was yet to be identified and the woman has not complained of any external wound. He also confirmed that this was the first such case of braid chopping in Gurgaon. The woman was in extreme trauma and still terrified. She was admitted to a private hospital and discharged this evening, he said.

“The victim’s husband has made a complaint at Sector 5 police station. We have made DD entry to mark it for investigating the matter as prima facie there is no such criminal part in it. We have enhanced the night patrolling in the area,” Kumar said.

The officer said the matter was quite complicated and sensitive too. “We are examining the CCTV footages of leading areas, streets and roads to get clue as no one, including the victims, has concrete evidence about such incidents which have been reported in Mewat region also in the last two weeks,” he said.

“In all cases, the victims are getting unconscious at the time of chopping hair and all of them are claiming phantasm,” he added.

