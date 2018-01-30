Woman’s body found in bed box, police look for husband

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found inside a bed box at her home in Tughlakabad Extension on Monday evening. Police said the woman’s husband is missing. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said police received a PCR call around 4.30 pm that a foul smell was coming from the woman’s house. A police team sent to the spot broke open the door and found the decomposed body inside the bed. “The woman, Mariah Masih, lived with her husband, Suresh Mehra, on the ground floor. As of now, the husband is the prime suspect. A case of murder has been registered and we are on the lookout for Mehra,” the DCP said.

Police said Mariah’s friend came to check on her on Monday as she was not picking up the phone. On finding the house locked, he informed the owner, Chandan Chaurasia, who lives on the first floor. Noticing the foul smell, they informed the police. Neighbours told police that Mariah’s husband has not been seen for four-five days.delhi muruder, woman found in bed box, tughlakabad extension, indian express

