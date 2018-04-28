Woman’s body found in bathtub of Gurgaon hotel Woman’s body found in bathtub of Gurgaon hotel

The body of a 42-year-old woman, who was married to a US-based businessman, was found in the bathtub of a room at the Taj Vivanta hotel in Faridabad late Thursday evening.

Police said investigation is on to ascertain if there was any foul play. Police said the woman, Ritu, had married Arun Kumar, a businessman who lives in New Jersey, on March 3 last year. This was her second marriage, and his third, her relatives told police.

“She had three sisters and a brother who live in south Delhi. She had been living in the country since August 2017, sometimes residing with relatives, and sometimes at hotels,” said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police.

She had checked into the Taj Vivanta on April 22. Employees at the hotel said she called the reception on Thursday morning and requested that she not be disturbed for a few hours, said police.

“Her sisters tried to contact her repeatedly during the day on Thursday but she did not answer their calls. They then went to the hotel and got the officials to unlock her room door, and found her body in the tub,” said PRO Singh.

A police team reached the spot, along with a crime team and a forensic team. “Her husband is being questioned. He says he does not suspect anyone,” said Singh.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App