Woman tried to extort other politicians: Cops

The Delhi lawyer who has levelled rape allegations against BJP MP K C Patel earlier tried to extort money from other politicians too by threatening them with rape allegations, police submitted before a Delhi court Friday. Anwar Shahid, the lawyer of the woman, said he is unaware of any such complaint and can neither confirm or deny this.

“Police said the (woman) has earlier filed similar complaints against another MP and a well-known minister, and later retracted, the court directs the complainant’s lawyer to get instructions (from her),” said Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh.

The court will hear the case next on May 18. The woman, who is currently in custody for allegedly trying to extort crores from Patel by setting a “honey trap”, had moved court saying the MP had raped her and police were refusing to lodge an FIR.

