Woman thrown off building in Begumpur

A 21-year-old woman was thrown off the balcony of an under-construction building after she fought off an alleged rape bid in Begumpur area on Thursday. The woman was found in a semi-nude condition and has sustained severe injuries, sources said. Police have arrested the accused, who has claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. According to DCP (Rohini), Rishi Pal Singh, the incident took place on Thursday night when the woman, and three others, including the accused, were out.

“The group was on its way to CP. The accused wanted to use his car. The incident took place shortly after the accused and the woman went inside the building to get the keys,” said a police officer.

