Woman strangled in Amar Colony home, police say domestic help hatched plan

A 53-year-old woman was strangulated by five persons, including one of her domestic helps, in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area. Initial investigation revealed that the entry into the house was “friendly” and the domestic help, hired around 12 days ago “without police verification”, opened the door for his four associates.

The accused then tied up another domestic help, killed the woman and fled with Rs 4 lakh in jewellery and cash, police said. An FIR has been registered but no arrest has been made so far. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said the victim, Sarita, lived with her husband Manak Lal and son Tushar. “The incident took place around 11.30 am when the victim was at home with her domestic helps, Rajan and Roshan. Four persons entered the home after Roshan let them in. After beating Rajan, they tied them up and killed the woman. They ransacked all rooms and fled with the cash and valuables,” he said. Banniya said that prime facie, it appears the conspiracy was hatched by Roshan. “We have registered an FIR at Amar Colony police station and teams have been formed to arrest all the absconding persons,” he said.

The incident came to light when the victim’s husband, who runs a sari showroom in Faridabad, came home around 3.50 pm and found the main door ajar.

He found his wife and Rajan tied to chairs. When he untied her, she fell to the floor.

After registering an FIR, police started a probe and came to know that both domestic helps had been hired recently from a placement company in Hauz Rani. “Rajan was hired 25 days ago and Roshan 12 days ago. Police verification was not conducted by their employer,” the officer said.

Rajan informed police that after entering the house, the accused closed the door from inside and took out pistols. “According to Rajan, they asked the woman for cash and valuables, but when she resisted, they assaulted and strangled her,” sources said.

Sources said that after scanning Roshan’s call detail records, it came to light that he was in constant touch with a man from Dasghara village in Inderpuri. “Police also found that after reaching Dasghara, Roshan switched off his cell phone. Police tracked the man who Roshan was in touch with; he runs a security placement agency. Police conducted a raid at his residence, but he was not present there,” sources said.

Police also recovered a motorcycle that, they believe, could have been used by the accused.

