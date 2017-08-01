Woman stabbed to death in Kotla Mubarakpur

New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants outside Thyagaraj Stadium in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur on Monday evening. The woman, Santoshi, was going home when the assailants stabbed her multiple times, police said. The incident took place around 9 pm outside gate number 1 of the stadium, when the woman was with her six-year-old daughter. She received five wounds on her chest and abdomen. Police are trying to get clues from CCTV footage from the spot, said sources.

DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said the woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. “The weapon has been recovered from the spot. A case of murder has been registered and a probe has been initiated,” said Singh.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App