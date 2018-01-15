Woman, son shot dead by bike-borne men in Palam

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Milind Dumbere said they are probing whether the woman’s brother-in-law, who has been missing since the incident, has any link to the incident (Representational Image) Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Milind Dumbere said they are probing whether the woman’s brother-in-law, who has been missing since the incident, has any link to the incident (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in southwest Delhi’s Palam around 8.30 pm on Sunday. Police said the murders may have been the fallout of a property dispute, but maintained that other angles are being explored. Police said the woman, Deepa, was shot in the head. Residents called police and rushed Deepa and her son to the hospital, where doctors declared both of them brought dead.

The shooting took place near the victims’ residence, and the assailants managed to flee. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Milind Dumbere said they are probing whether the woman’s brother-in-law, who has been missing since the incident, has any link to the incident. “We are looking into his whereabouts. As of now, he is the prime suspect. Once we manage to apprehend him, some facts will become clear,” a police officer said.

Police said the woman’s relatives had pointed to the possibility of a property dispute. A case of murder has been registered at Palam police station, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, police said.

