Woman shot at for ‘resisting robbery’ near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi

A 25-year-old woman has alleged that she was shot at by four armed assailants for resisting a robbery bid, near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday morning. Police said, the woman, in her complaint, claimed she got out of her car to urinate when the men tried to snatch her gold chain. She raised an alarm to alert her friend sitting in the vehicle, following which the men shot her in the leg.

Police said the woman has been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital. Confirming the incident, DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 on the basis of the woman’s complaint at Delhi Cantonment police station. We are scanning CCTV cameras near the crime scene to get leads on the assailants. We are also verifying her claims as we found some contradictions in her statement.”

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 am. The woman, a resident of Karol Bagh, was returning home along with her friend. “The two were in Gurgaon’s Cyber City on Saturday evening to attend a friend’s birthday. On Sunday morning, they were heading back to Delhi when the woman asked her friend to stop the car as she needed to urinate,” a police officer said.

Police said the woman got out and headed to a public toilet 10 metres away. “Suddenly, a car stopped near her and four men stepped out. They whipped out their pistols and asked the woman to hand over her gold chain,” a police officer said.

“Her friend, meanwhile, noticed the assailants and got out of the car. However, the men opened fire twice, snatched the chain and fled in their car,” the officer said.

The woman’s friend immediately made a PCR call and police personnel from Chanakyapuri and Delhi Cantonment police stations reached the spot. The woman was injured in the leg and was taken to hospital. “Prime facie, it appears the assailants were following Bunty’s car and decided to accost the woman when she got out,” the officer said.

