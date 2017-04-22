Woman set on fire in Bulandshahr by in-laws dies: She alerted us, we said sort it out, says brother

A month ago, his 36-year-old sister had come to their parents’ house. A primary school teacher in Bulandshahr and a mother of two, she used to visit her parents during vacations. “In March, when she came for around 10 days, she had told us that her in-laws were harassing her. We advised her to try and sort out the problem. It was our fault,” her brother, Pradeep Kumar, said.

After battling for her life for seven days, Sangita Verma succumbed to her injuries, police said. On April 13, Kumar received a call from Sangita’s father-in-law who told him she had sustained injuries in a kitchen accident. “He told me that she was being taken to a private hospital,” he said.

When Kumar reached the hospital, his sister was being moved to the burns ward of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. “She had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, all below the neck,” he said.

Sangita’s husband has been arrested on charges of domestic violence and attempt to murder.

She had initially told police that she she met with an accident in the kitchen. “Sangita had given this statement on April 14. A day later, her statement was recorded again where she alleged that her husband was behind the incident. Following that, Sanjeev Nagar, her husband, was arrested. The post mortem report is still awaited and the body has been handed over to the family,” said Anup Singh, Circle Officer (Sahibabad), Ghaziabad.

Trouble with her in-laws started last year when Kumar sold a plot of land for Rs 50 lakh. “Sangita’s in-laws started demanding that we give them Rs 25 lakh. She would complain of verbal and physical harassment. We tried to speak to them but it didn’t work. Her husband had quit his job six months ago,” Kumar said.

In a three-storey house in Sahibabad’s Swaroop Park area, Sangita lived with her husband and two children — a 13-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son — on the first floor, while her in-laws occupied the other floors.

“She had told me that her mother-in-law and husband held her, poured fuel and set her ablaze. At that time, her children were in school,” Kumar said.

