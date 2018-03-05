Woman says assaulted in Burari on Holi

A 44-year-old woman has alleged that a group of six men assaulted her, pulled her hair and tore her clothes on Holi in north Delhi’s Burari. The woman told police that the incident took place after she objected to them dancing in an indecent manner outside her house.

While police initially detained some persons in connection with the case, they were later let off after the woman could not identify the assaulters. A case under IPC Section 354 has been registered at Burari police station, police said.

According to the complainant’s husband, the incident took place in the afternoon. The men, he claimed, started to beat drums outside his house. “My four children were studying inside. The men threw colours on me and asked me to get my children out,” he claimed. However, when he refused, the men hurled abuses at him.

“The were all drunk and dancing in a vulgar fashion. My wife tried to reason with them. That is when they attacked her,” the man claimed. Hearing her cries for help, residents gathered and a PCR call was made, but the men managed to flee.

