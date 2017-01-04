Woman robbed by man posing as hospital staffer in Delhi

During investigation, police also came across a complaint by a 59-year-old nurse working at RML hospital. During investigation, police also came across a complaint by a 59-year-old nurse working at RML hospital.

A 56-year-old woman, who came to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for eye treatment, was robbed of all her belongings by a man who posed as a hospital staffer and administered her medicine that made her lose consciousness. A case has been registered at North Avenue police station and investigators are trying to obtain CCTV footage from the hospital.

The woman, Rekharani, a resident of Budh Vihar, told police she had been getting treatment for her eyes at the hospital for the last three months. She had come for a doctor’s appointment on December 27 when the incident took place.

“The woman was about to enter the doctor’s room when she was stopped by a man, who posed as a hospital staffer and asked about her health. He told her he had been working there for the last two years, and requested to see her prescription,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said that after looking at her prescription, he told her that the doctor had recommended two tests for her. However, she told him that all her tests had been done and she was supposed to get the reports within eight days.

“The accused then told her he would get all reports within 15 minutes, and asked her to sit on the bench of the outpatient department (OPD) on the first floor,” police said.

The woman said that after some minutes, the accused came and asked her to take a medicine “given by the doctor”. She took it and soon fell unconscious, police said.

“When she regained consciousness, she was admitted to the hospital and her son was called. Once she was discharged, she found that all her belongings — her gold ring, bangles, earrings, cell phone and Rs 1,200 — were missing,” police said.

During investigation, police also came across a complaint by a 59-year-old nurse working at RML hospital. The nurse had earlier complained that someone had lifted a bag containing all her belongings from the changing room.

“Investigators suspect there is a possibility that a gang is involved in all these incidents. A team has been formed to nab the miscreants,” police said.