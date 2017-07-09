Latest News
  • Woman robbed by bike-borne men near Delhi Police Headquarters

Woman robbed by bike-borne men near Delhi Police Headquarters

Recalling the incident, the auto driver said, "They asked her to take off her bangles. She refused. They fired and snatched away bangles and mobile. They had pistol aimed at my shoulder."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 9, 2017 9:54 pm
robbery, delhi robbery, Delhi Police, Delhi Police headquarter, delhi news, india news The auto driver said, “They had pistol aimed at my shoulder.” (Source: ANI photo)
Related News

In a shocking incident, a woman onboard an auto was looted at gunpoint by six bike-borne men near Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO on Sunday evening. The miscreants also fired shots at the auto. Recalling the incident, the auto driver said, “They asked her to take off her bangles. She refused. They fired and snatched away bangles and mobile. They had pistol aimed at my shoulder.”

More details awaited

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. D
    Devendra Mohanty
    Jul 9, 2017 at 10:09 pm
    Badhai ho Delhi Police ko. Bas yahi baki tha. From being the best police force in the country, it has become one of the most incompetent and the most politicised force in the country.
    Reply
  2. D
    Dr Ashutosh
    Jul 9, 2017 at 10:05 pm
    Dear Comm. Whats going on under your nose. Delhi is safe. Safe under DP, STATE GOVT AND FATHERLY CENTRAL GOVT. Its high time something is done about it
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 09: Latest News