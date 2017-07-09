Woman robbed by bike-borne men near Delhi Police Headquarters

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 9, 2017 9:54 pm
In a shocking incident, a woman onboard an auto was looted at gunpoint by six bike-borne men near Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO on Sunday evening. The miscreants also fired shots at the auto. Recalling the incident, the auto driver said, “They asked her to take off her bangles. She refused. They fired and snatched away bangles and mobile. They had pistol aimed at my shoulder.”
More details awaited
- Jul 9, 2017 at 10:09 pmBadhai ho Delhi Police ko. Bas yahi baki tha. From being the best police force in the country, it has become one of the most incompetent and the most politicised force in the country.Reply
- Jul 9, 2017 at 10:05 pmDear Comm. Whats going on under your nose. Delhi is safe. Safe under DP, STATE GOVT AND FATHERLY CENTRAL GOVT. Its high time something is done about itReply