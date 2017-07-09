Woman robbed by bike-borne men near Delhi Police Headquarters

The auto driver said, “They had pistol aimed at my shoulder.” (Source: ANI photo) The auto driver said, “They had pistol aimed at my shoulder.” (Source: ANI photo)

In a shocking incident, a woman onboard an auto was looted at gunpoint by six bike-borne men near Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO on Sunday evening. The miscreants also fired shots at the auto. Recalling the incident, the auto driver said, “They asked her to take off her bangles. She refused. They fired and snatched away bangles and mobile. They had pistol aimed at my shoulder.”

More details awaited

