Woman locks family, waits for ex boyfriend at Metro station: Delhi cops

Before Ankit Saxena was allegedly murdered by his friend’s family on Thursday evening, they kept asking him one question — where is the woman? The woman, meanwhile, was waiting for Ankit at Tagore Garden Metro station to talk to him one last time. She was going to be married off to another man and wanted to tell Ankit, police said.

Police claimed the couple had been in a relationship for over two years and that the woman’s father knew about it.

On Thursday evening, half-an-hour before the murder, police said Ankit had called the woman and asked her to meet him at Tagore Garden Metro station. The woman left the house, locking her father and younger brother inside.

“As she waited for Ankit, her father called her mother who came home and unlocked the door. The father then took a knife and said he would kill Ankit the minute he saw him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Singh said.

“Ankit kept telling the woman’s family that he doesn’t know her whereabouts. They refused to believe him and thought he had abducted her,” his mother, Kamlesh, said.

The woman’s family told police that they used to live next to Ankit’s family but had shifted to another house two years ago. Ankit’s mother, on the other hand, said the woman used to come to their house and that her son treated her like a sister.

Her father, neighbours said, works as a driver while the mother works at a local beauty parlour. The woman’s uncle also shifted to the locality around three months ago.

Neighbours claimed that the woman’s family shifted to another house in Raghubir Nagar due to Ankit’s frequent visits to meet the woman.

“She never left the house alone. Even if she did, she was escorted by her mother with her face covered,” a neighbour said.

