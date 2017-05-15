Woman jumps to death into Yamuna river in Delhi

A 21-year-old woman died allegedly after she jumped in the Yamuna river from the DND flyover today, police said. A DTC bus conductor, Dheerendra, who had seen the woman jumping into the river, informed police about the incident. He told police that the woman arrived in a rickshaw at the flyover and put her mobile phone, slippers on the footpath before jumping into the river.

She was rescued and taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said. She was identified as Arti. Her brother, Pradeep, who stays in Noida, was informed and he came there. She had been working as a maid servant here for the last three years, they said. The body has been sent to AIIMS for post-mortem and the police have begun investigating the reason for the woman taking the extreme step.

