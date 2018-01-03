Woman, infant daughter found hanging at home

The bodies were discovered by the woman’s husband after he returned home from his brother’s house around 8 am. (Representational image) The bodies were discovered by the woman’s husband after he returned home from his brother’s house around 8 am. (Representational image)

The bodies of a 27-year-old nurse and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found hanging from a ceiling fan inside their house in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that the bodies were discovered by the woman’s husband after he returned home from his brother’s house around 8 am.

DCP (East) Ombir Singh said no suicide note has been recovered. “It seems that the woman, identified as Yabrina, committed suicide after killing her daughter. An SDM inquiry has been initiated and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,” Singh said.

Police said the investigation, so far, has revealed that Yabrina, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital in the city, had an argument with her husband Abhi Kumar Singh on Monday night, when they were hosting a party for their friends.

Even when friends left after dinner, the couple continued to fight, police said. “Upset with the fight, Singh apparently left the house and went over to his brother’s house in Kaushambi, where he spent the night. On Tuesday morning, when he returned home, he said he found the door of the house locked from the inside. After repeated attempts of trying to get inside, he peeped through the window and spotted the bodies hanging from the ceiling fan,” a police officer said.

He then alerted his neighbours, and with their help, broke open the main door of the house. Subsequently, police were informed about the incident.

Police said Singh and Yabrina had married under the Special Marriage Act five years ago. Neither family was happy with the match, police said. Police further claimed that Yabrina may have been depressed for the last two years, after her mother was murdered, allegedly by her father. Her father is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, police said.

Police said that prima facie, it seems that a lot of things put together triggered her to allegedly take the drastic step. Police, however, maintained that they are probing the case from all possible angles. Her husband, who has already been questioned, told police that they used to keep having minor fights all the time. He also told police that he had no idea that him leaving the house for a night could lead her to take such a step.

