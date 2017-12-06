Woman held for killing three-month-old child in Ghaziabad

Police received a PCR call from the accused’s house, with the caller claiming that the infant had been kidnapped. Police received a PCR call from the accused’s house, with the caller claiming that the infant had been kidnapped.

Unhappy with the birth of a daughter, a 22-year-old woman allegedly murdered her three-month-old child and dumped her body in a washing machine, police said. The incident took place in Patla village in Ghaziabad district, following which she was arrested.

On Sunday morning, police received a PCR call from the accused’s house, with the caller claiming that the infant had been kidnapped. “Police teams reached the house and started looking for the child. They found a room of the house locked. When they opened the room, they found the infant’s body in the washing machine,” said Ravinder Yadav, SHO, Niwari police station.

“The accused kept changing her statements. First, she said monkeys picked her daughter up, but later she said unidentified persons picked her up. During questioning, the accused, Aarti Devi, admitted to the crime. An FIR was filed and she was arrested,” Yadav said. He added: “Probe shows that she did not face any trouble from her in-laws over the birth of a daughter. It seems like she was unhappy over it.”

