Woman has miscarriage inside toilet at Gurgaon hospital

A 27-year-old woman, who was five months pregnant, had a miscarriage inside a toilet in Gurgaon’s Civil Hospital Thursday morning, while waiting for her turn to see the gynaecologist. The woman, Sunita, a resident of Old Gurgaon, reached the hospital around 11 am with her husband, Govind Kumar, and her mother-in-law, Rajrani. Kumar works as a helper at a private company. “We found a place for her to sit and got the registration done. We had been there for around half an hour when she said her stomach ache was becoming unbearable. She was very uncomfortable and said she felt something bad was about to happen. We told her to go to the toilet, thinking that she needed to relieve herself,” said Rajrani.

Though Sunita suffered a miscarriage inside the toilet, she apparently did not realise what had happened and walked back to her relatives. It was only when hospital staff were alerted to the presence of a foetus inside the toilet that the incident came to light, and they tracked Sunita down.

Principal Medical Officer, Dr Pradeep Sharma, said Sunita had “suffered a miscarriage and the foetus was too premature to survive”. Dr Sharma denied allegations by the family, who attributed the miscarriage to a long waiting period. “Patients have to wait their turn but this does not take an unusual amount of time,” Sharma said.

