Delhi: Woman hangs herself at Tilak Marg police station

On May 29, a 23-year-old woman from Meerut eloped with a man from the same village and came to the capital. They went to India Gate, where the man asked her to wait, saying he would go buy something for her. She waited half-an-hour, only to realise that he had abandoned her. In tears, the woman approached Tilak Marg police station and narrated her story. A few minutes later, however, she went to the washroom at the station and hanged herself.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 365 (abduction) on the basis of the husband’s complaint. A search is on to nab the accused.”

Police said at 11.25 am on Tuesday, the woman came to the station. “She was crying. We got her to calm down and she told us what had happened. She said she lived in Meerut along with her husband and three children. A few months ago, she met a man at the local market and they grew close. The two then decided to elope,” said a police officer.

Police said the woman told them that she first ran away with him on May 26 but returned home on May 28.

“On May 29, she left home at 4.40 am and came to Delhi along with the man. He then left her at India Gate. The woman looked for him in the vicinity before she finally approached the police station,” said the officer.

The duty officer at the station recorded her statement and informed SHO (Tilak Marg) Naresh Solanki.

Police said she asked them to call her brother-in-law, who passed on her brother’s phone number to them.

“The personnel called her brother, who said he was coming to pick her up. She then spoke to him for a few minutes. At 12.15 pm, she asked to use to washroom and was escorted there by constable Tinku Das. The woman locked the door from inside and hanged herself from the water tap using her dupatta,” said an officer familiar with the investigation.

Police said when the woman did not come out after a few minutes, the constable knocked on the door and received no response. Police then broke open the door and took her to RML Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“We have registered an FIR and are scanning the woman’s call detail records to get further details,” said the officer.

