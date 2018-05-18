Woman gangraped in Faridabad, four nabbed

According to police, the woman has claimed in her complaint that she was acquainted with one of the accused, who had introduced himself to her as Nawab, a resident of Sector 55 in Faridabad. According to police, the woman has claimed in her complaint that she was acquainted with one of the accused, who had introduced himself to her as Nawab, a resident of Sector 55 in Faridabad.

A 25-year-old Delhi resident was allegedly gangraped by six men Wednesday night, police said. Police said they have rounded up four of the accused, including the main accused, and are conducting investigations to track down the two others who are absconding. According to police, the woman has claimed in her complaint that she was acquainted with one of the accused, who had introduced himself to her as Nawab, a resident of Sector 55 in Faridabad. “She has claimed that she first met him on May 11, when they exchanged phone numbers. In her complaint, she has said that he called her to the Badarpur border Wednesday under the pretext of helping her in the case registered regarding the murder of her father, who was killed a few months ago,” said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police.

From the border, the accused allegedly asked her to ride pillion on his motorcycle, and took her to a vacant godown by the side of the national highway, where his five friends were waiting, said police.

“The complainant has alleged that he first forced himself on her, and then drugged her by making her consume cold drinks laced with sedatives. Once she fell unconscious, his friends took turns to sexually assault her,” said Singh.

Police said that when the woman regained consciousness, she tried to confront the accused but was threatened with violence. They fled the scene soon after.

“It was when they fled that she finally took the help of bystanders and called up police,” said Sushila, Station House Officer (SHO), Women’s police station in Faridabad, where a case was registered.

“Her medical examination was conducted and she gave her statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC,” said PRO Singh. Four of the accused had been apprehended by Thursday evening, police had. “We have rounded up four people, including the main accused, Nawab. They are being questioned. Efforts are on to

nab the two other accused,” said Singh.

