Woman found dead in Delhi, police look for friend

Police said the woman’s house was locked from the outside, and her body was completely decomposed when police reached the spot Tuesday morning. (Representational) Police said the woman’s house was locked from the outside, and her body was completely decomposed when police reached the spot Tuesday morning. (Representational)

A day after the decomposed body of a woman from Meghalaya was found from her rented accommodation in southwest Delhi’s Munirka village, police have launched a search for her male friend, who is missing. Police sources told The Indian Express that a man from Nagaland was staying next to her room and they were close friends.

Police said the woman’s house was locked from the outside, and her body was completely decomposed when police reached the spot Tuesday morning. “The room of her male friend was bolted from the outside but not locked. Since, the man is missing, he is under suspicion,” said a police officer.

Police said the woman had told her landlord that she was working with a call centre in Gurgaon, and that the man was her cousin, who also works with her. “I rented the house to her on February 26. Three days later, the man came and took the other room on rent,” the landlord said.

“They were seen talking to each other on the ground floor Friday. Since then, nobody saw them. On Tuesday, I noticed a foul smell from the flat. I called my wife and when we peeped through the window, we saw a decomposed body with a blanket on the face,” the owner said.

Police said the flat owner did not submit the woman’s verification documents to the local police station. “I asked her for the papers and she said she would give it soon,” he said.

Police said no CCTV camera has been installed in and around the house. Police have approached common friends of both persons and their families. “The woman’s family is expected to arrive in Delhi Thursday after which the post-mortem will be conducted. We suspect foul play,” said DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App