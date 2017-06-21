Woman forced into car, gangraped from Gurgaon to Greater Noida

A case has been registered under Section 376D, pertaining to gangrape, at Kasna police station in Noida. (For representation only) A case has been registered under Section 376D, pertaining to gangrape, at Kasna police station in Noida. (For representation only)

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly forced into a car in Gurgaon by three men, who took turns to rape her as the car crossed the Gurgaon-Delhi and Delhi-Noida borders. After six hours, the woman was thrown out of the car in Greater Noida, police said. A case has been registered under Section 376D, pertaining to gangrape, at Kasna police station in Noida.

Police said the woman, who hails from Rajasthan, had come to Gurgaon in search of work a fortnight ago, and was staying with relatives in Sohna.

The woman, in her statement to police, said that she was abducted by three men in a car from near Sahara Mall on Gurgaon’s MG Road. “The victim claimed the men took turns to rape her as the car continued to move, crossing the Delhi-Gurgaon and then the Delhi-Noida border, before she was finally thrown out of the car in Greater Noida’s Kasna area,” police said.

“Passersby alerted us after they spotted the woman near Yatharth Hospital roundabout around 4 am. She was taken to the hospital, and given first aid. After that, we took her to a government hospital in Noida for medical examination,” said Suniti, SP (Rural), adding that the victim appeared to have been assaulted — evident from injury marks on her head and near her eyes.

The woman, who was discharged from the hospital Tuesday afternoon, has identified the spot from where she was picked up, and has recorded her statement at Gurgaon Sector 29 police station.

However, there is lack of clarity on the vehicle used in the crime. While it was initially believed to be a Maruti Swift, investigation has revealed that the car could have been a Hyundai Santro, said police.

Investigations are still being conducted to determine the route that was taken by the accused to travel from Gurgaon to Greater Noida. “We are yet to ascertain which route the vehicle took, but call data records (CDR) reveal that the vehicle was in Gurgaon till 1.30-2.00 am,” SP Suniti said.

Gurgaon Police, meanwhile, vowed to “cooperate” in the investigation, with DCP (Crime) Sumit Kumar saying, “The FIR regarding the matter has been registered in Noida, but Gurgaon Police will cooperate in the investigation and provide all assistance required.”

Unsafe on the streets

May 14, 2017: A 26-yr-old woman was allegedly abducted by three men, who forced her into a car around 2 am. The men took turns to rape her before dropping her off near Najafgarh around 7 am. Police are yet to make an arrest in the matter

May 16, 2017: A Class XI student in Gurgaon allegedly abducted by two men from outside her school, and taken to a deserted farm, where they raped her. Police are yet to make an arrest

May 29–May 30, 2017: A Manesar resident allegedly gangraped by three men, who also killed her nine-month-old daughter. The woman was raped inside an autorick-shaw, which she boarded around 12 am. All three accused have been nabbed

