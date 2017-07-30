Woman dies of burn injuries, FIR against in-laws: Delhi Commission for Women

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal. PTI/File New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal. PTI/File

A zero FIR has been filed against the in-laws of a 27-year-old woman, who died from 90% burns that she had suffered allegedly after they doused her in petrol and set her on fire, said the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The DCW, in a statement, said the woman had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and died on Saturday. “The woman’s family had brought her from Mathura two days ago for treatment… DCW sent a counsellor to the hospital…,” it said.

The DCW alleged that her in-laws had “tried to kill her by burning her with petrol”. The woman’s family told the DCW’s counsellor that she had given her “statement under duress from her in-laws at Mathura police station”, where she had said she suffered the burns in an accident in the kitchen. “The SDM took the victim’s statement at the hospital on Friday. DCW also informed Delhi Police, who filed a zero FIR in the case and forwarded the complaint to Mathura Police, too,” added the statement.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It is a very shameful incident and the Mathura police should immediately take action against the accused.”

