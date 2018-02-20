Woman dies in freak accident; PWD, NHAI named in complaint

The victim, Sonia The victim, Sonia

A 35-year-old woman was crushed to death after iron sheets rolled off a truck and fell on her. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night near NH 24 in Ghaziabad. Police said the truck was speeding and hit a pothole, dislodging some sheets in the process. An FIR has been lodged at Kavi Nagar police station against the truck driver, and unidentified officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) under sections relating to culpable homicide and rash driving, police said.

The victim, Sonia, was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said. Her brother-in-law, Atar Singh, said: “We were on our way home from a wedding in Ghaziabad when the accident took place. I was on a motorcycle while my younger brother, Rajkishore Singh, and his wife, Sonia, were on a red Platinum motorcycle. We were heading towards NH24, when I saw a truck carrying iron sheets coming from the other side.”

Singh alleged that the truck hit a pothole, following which the iron sheets rolled off the vehicle. “The sheets hit my brother’s motorcycle… Sonia fell off the bike and was crushed under them,” he said. After Singh raised an alarm, passersby rushed to the spot. Police said they had to call in a crane to move the sheets.

Accusing the NHAI and PWD of poor upkeep of roads, Singh alleged: “There are two huge potholes on that stretch. Sonia’s body was mutilated… the officials are equally responsible for her death.” A senior police officer said, “An FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage) has been lodged in the case.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App