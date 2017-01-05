Woman dies after jumping off 3rd floor of mall in West Delhi’s Rajouri Gardern

Investigation revealed that the woman’s parents were upset with her for not focusing on her studies and having too many friends, police said. (File) Investigation revealed that the woman’s parents were upset with her for not focusing on her studies and having too many friends, police said. (File)

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a mall in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, leaving behind a purported suicide note in which she said she was disillusioned with herself and her parents. According to police, the victim has been identified as Shubhangi. She used to stay with her family at a Tilak Nagar colony and was pursuing graduation through distance education.

“She jumped off the third floor of City Square Mall around 4 pm, Tuesday. A male friend had accompanied her to the mall. CCTV footage shows her throwing a piece of paper in a dustbin on the ground floor of the mall,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar confirmed that a suicide note was found in the bin.

“In the two-page suicide note, she said she made many mistakes in her life and was responsible for them. Addressing her parents, she wrote that they should have forgiven her for those mistakes,” he added.

Investigation revealed that the woman’s parents were upset with her for not focusing on her studies and having too many friends, police said.

“The friend accompanying her told police that they were outside the mall since 1 pm and around 3.45 pm, the woman went inside. Later, when he went to check on her because she had not returned, he found that she had committed suicide. He also told police that she looked upset,” the officer said.