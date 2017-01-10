Woman, daughter found dead under mysterious circumstances

A 25-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their rented accommodation in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar area this evening, with the police saying a “suicide note” found at the scene was meant to mislead the investigators.

The suicide note read, “I am committing suicide after killing my daughter. I am under depression due to my illness. No one is responsible for our death.” Police said the “suicide note” had been written to mislead the investigators as the throats of the victims – Geetanjali and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Ananya – were slit.

When Geetanjali’s husband returned home, he found the door bolted from inside and called the police as he couldn’t reach his wife after repeated attempts.

When the police reached the scene they found the bodies with their throats slit.

A case of murder has been registered at Mandawali police station. Police is questioning Geetanjali’s husband, their neighbours and landlord to ascertain the motive behind the alleged murders.