Woman critical after car driven by 16-year-old knocks her down in Dwarka

CCTV footage shows the woman under a car which overturned after being hit by the speeding vehicle; people try to get her out from under the car. (File) CCTV footage shows the woman under a car which overturned after being hit by the speeding vehicle; people try to get her out from under the car. (File)

A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old boy in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, Sector 1. The boy was caught at the spot, while his father, who runs a private security agency, was booked under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly giving him the car keys.

The incident took place at 3 pm on January 1. The injured woman, Kanta, who lives in the area, was standing with her son and trying to hail an autorickshaw. That’s when a Ertiga, which appeared to be speeding, hit her, tossing her in the air.

The car then rammed into a Wagon R, which overturned and crushed the woman under it. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Ashok Juyal, 40, who was driving the Wagon R, suffered minor injuries.

“The car was so fast that the driver couldn’t control it. He tried to escape but we caught him. The PCR also arrived and he was handed over to the police,” said Nizamuddin, a security guard, who was deployed at the exit gate of Pink Apartment, where the incident took place.

“The woman was trapped under the Wagon R. With the help of passersby, we moved the car and pulled out Kanta and Ashok, who live in the same building,” Nizamuddin said.

Ashok’s mother Purnkala Juyal said, “I was outside my house and saw my son leaving in his car. I was horrified when I saw his car had toppled.”

Kanta has been admitted to the Spine and Brain Clinic in Vasant Kunj, and her condition is said to be critical. Her son Anil Anand said, “My mother underwent a four-hour surgery today. She is in the ICU. We want action against the culprit.”

A case under IPC sections 279 and 337 has been registered. The 16-year-old was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and a counselling process was initiated. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar said they will impose harsh penal provisions against the boy’s father.

Last year, a 34-year-old man was killed in north Delhi after being hit by a Mercedes-Benz being driven by a minor. The boy was booked under a case of death due to negligence, while his father was booked for culpable homicide.

Father claims someone else was driving car

While the mother of the juvenile — apprehended for allegedly mowing down a woman in Dwarka — said she was not aware if her son had taken the car keys, his father claimed someone else was driving the car.

“My son does not know to drive. He just told us that he was going out. Later, we got a call from him saying he had been in an accident. My husband rushed to the spot,” said the mother.

Police sources told The Indian Express that the juvenile’s father created a ruckus at the hospital. “He tried to mislead us by saying someone else was driving. But we have CCTV footage of the incident,” said a police officer.