Woman conspired to murder husband, mother-in-law: Cops

A day after a 74-year-old woman and her son were found injured, and four of their family members drugged in Jahangirpuri area, police have arrested a gym trainer and detained the daughter-in-law of the victim in connection with the case. Police said the daughter-in-law had allegedly conspired to kill her mother-in-law and her husband after drugging the family members.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Dumbere said the daughter-in-law has been found to be a conspirator in the case. She is married to the victim’s 40-year-old son. “She is being interrogated. Her friend, the gym trainer, has already been arrested,” the DCP said.

Police said the woman and trainer were good friends, which her mother-in-law and husband did not like. “She then hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her mother-in-law and husband. On Monday night, she served them food laced with sedatives, which she herself did not consume,” the DCP said. “When everyone fell asleep, she informed the accused, who attacked her mother-in-law and husband with a sharp-edged weapon. She then went to another room and pretended to be unconsciousness,” he added.

The matter came to light early Tuesday morning when a neighbour visited the victim’s residence. Police reached the spot and found the victim and her son in a pool of blood. They were lying on the floor with stab wounds in their neck and abdomen, police said.

Other family members, including the woman’s two children, were found unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital, where they received treatment, police said.

