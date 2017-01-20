Woman CISF constable takes on chain snatchers, chases them away with brick

A woman CISF constable single-handedly managed to chase away two bike-borne chain snatchers, despite getting no support from bystanders, in east Delhi’s South Ganesh Nagar area.

Police said while the snatchers managed to flee with the constable’s gold chain, they had to leave their motorcycle behind as she threatened to hit them with a brick.

According to police, Premlata Kumari (26) was waiting for an auto-rickshaw in Ganesh Nagar around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when the snatchers attacked her and pushed her to the ground.

“As she fell down, the men snatched her gold chain and tried to escape. However, Premlata got up and managed to topple their bike. When the duo tried to assault her, she hit back,” said a senior police officer.

Police said when the accused tried to pick up their motorcycle to flee, she took a brick and chased them, forcing them to run away. Despite being injured, she made a PCR call and reported the matter.

“Based on the constable’s complaint, a case has been registered at Mandawali police station and the snatchers are likely to be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.