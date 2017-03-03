Woman arrested for luring girls into trafficking

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for luring girls from the northeast on the pretext of providing jobs in the capital and later forcing them into prostitution, Delhi Police said Thursday. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared for her arrest, police said. Keballina M Sangma alias Kevi Manda was arrested from Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on February 21. “She was arrested after a long chase by our team which traversed Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh,” said Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). She was living on rent in Manali with a friend, who is also involved in the trade. “They targeted girls who were living away from their parents and needed money,” said Yadav.

On July 25, 2016 a girl from rural Meghalaya was brought to Guwahati from her village by Radhika Marak alias Chesama on the pretext of arranging a lucrative job for her.

The girl had lost her mother and her father had married another woman, deserting his daughter, an officer said.

The victim was handed over to Manda for Rs 10,000 in Guwahati with the assurance that the latter had good relations with big beauty parlours and would soon get her a good job, said the officer.

Manda brought the girl to Delhi telling her she could earn Rs 25,000-30,000 a month by working in beauty parlours.

The girl was kept in a flat in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur and was handed over to one Nikhil who tried to force her into trafficking.

“When she refused, she was beaten and threatened,” said Yadav. Nikhil allegedly runs the racket and a reward of Rs 50,000 has also been declared for his arrest, police said.

The girl managed to flee and approached police with the help of an NGO last year on August 6 and a case was registered. The accused left the flat where the victim was kept after she fled, he said. Chesama was apprehended from Guwahati last year.