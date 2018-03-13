‘Witness’ to Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’, advisor to Arvind Kejriwal quits

VK Jain in one of his multiple statements had said that he saw Prakash’s “spectacles fall off”. VK Jain in one of his multiple statements had said that he saw Prakash’s “spectacles fall off”.

Advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, V K Jain, who had “witnessed” the assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 19 during a meeting at the CM’s residence, resigned on Tuesday citing personal reasons. He has submitted his resignation letter in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and sent a copy to the lieutenant governor, according to PTI.

This comes days after he was questioned by police in connection with the alleged assault on Prakash. Jain, in one of his multiple statements, had said he saw Prakash’s “spectacles fall off”.

In his first statement that was submitted before a Delhi court, he had said he was present at the meeting but denied witnessing the assault and said he was in the “washroom” for a few minutes. But, in a second statement which was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he said he left home at around 11.30 pm from Maharani Bagh and reached the CM’s residence at midnight.”

According to the prosecutor, Jain, in the statement, admitted that he saw Prakash being assaulted after exiting the washroom. He said, “When I came back, I saw two MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, who were sitting, were ‘physically assaulting’ Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and asking why are you not working…They were pushing him, physically touching him and were threatening him after pressing his chin. They were asking why are you not working. Following this incident, his spectacles fell.”

Jain is a retired 1984-batch DANICS and 2001 batch IAS officer. The 60-year-old was appointed as advisor cum consultant to Kejriwal in September 2017. He has worked in several government departments and retired as Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

