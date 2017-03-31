With new slogan in place, BJP to keep focus on social media

IN A bid to showcase their decision to not field any of the sitting councillors or any of their family members in the upcoming polls to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi on a larger scale, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with their new slogan — “naye chehre, naye urja, naye nishan, dil maange kamal nishan”. While pamphlets bearing the new tagline — besides a list of the BJP’s achievements, expose of a few scams by the AAP and the Congress and the fact that BJP has formed government in 16 states and 72 municipal bodies — will be circulated in seven constituencies Friday onward, the social media team has taken charge to “expose AAP” during campaigns this time around.

The social media team, that has formed more than 100 WhatsApp groups, has been reporting to BJP national president Amit Shah about online trends and social media interactions regularly. The party will soon launch a theme song for the polls — Bhajpa dil mein, bhajpa dilli mein — sung by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. “We have been sourcing every event that is worth recording. We have people who are in charge at the Mandal level. They further recruit more people. If there is any video worth recording, they do that. We have eyes on every incident that could hurt or benefit us,” said a party source.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digital India, the party seems to have adopted technology and claims to have been trending nationally with hastags such as #kejricheatsdelhi and #hawabaazkejriwal. “These are just hashtags , we would help party put up the expose material online and speak out about relevant issues every day with new hastags,” said the source. The team has also been re-tweeting sarcastic tweets posted by Rajesh Rishi, an AAP MLA who is allegedly not happy with his party. Sources said the social media team plans to promote the party’s achievements in each of the corporation and change people’s perception about them. The team also claimed that after the party’s win in Uttar Pradesh, the number of followers on their Twitter and Facebook pages have increased manifold.

