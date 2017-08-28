With cop’s help, man tries to bribe judge for job, held

The incident recorded on CCTV shows the ASI handing over a parcel to the court staff. Police have seized the footage. (Representational image) The incident recorded on CCTV shows the ASI handing over a parcel to the court staff. Police have seized the footage. (Representational image)

After failing to bag a job at the Tis Hazari Court, an applicant tried to bribe a judge, who was one of the interviewers. With the help of an Assistant Sub-Inspector, the aspirant sent a parcel of Rs 50,000 to the judge’s subordinates, along with his academic details. But instead of bagging the job, Mukul, 24, got arrested, along with ASI Tarachand, 38, from their residences in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri after the judge, with the help of the district judge, lodged an FIR of Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act.

The incident recorded on CCTV shows the ASI handing over a parcel to the court staff. Police have seized the footage.

DCP (north) Jatin Narwal told The Indian Express that two persons, including the ASI posted with special branch of Delhi Police, were arrested after they received a complaint from the Tis Hazari Court. Further investigations are on.

Police said a complaint was received at Subzi Mandi police station Saturday evening that a man, posing as a policeman, gave a parcel to the court staff around 12.30 pm. “The man asked the staff to give it directly to the judge and that a senior officer had sent it personally for him. The staff handed it over to the judge who was shocked as he found Rs 50,000, along with academic details of an applicant in it,” an officer said, adding that a note was left mentioning the roll number and asking him to be selected as a Grade-IV staff at the court.

“On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under several sections of POC Act and police started their investigation. With the help of the roll number, Mukul was traced,” the officer added.

During questioning, Mukul told police that a few months ago he met Tarachand, who stays in his neighbourhood and was helping him prepare for the job. “He was not being able to get a government job and under pressure from his family. He shared his ordeal with Tarachand, who assured him that he will help him get a job and suggested that he bribe the judge,” an officer said.

