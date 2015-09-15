With 1,671 road deaths in 2014, Delhi tops fatality list among big cities

Delhi reported the maximum number of road accident deaths — 1,671 — among big cities in 2014, according to a report published by the Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways this month. While the fatalities were highest in the capital, Mumbai reported the highest number of accidents — 22,570.

The report shows Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and other big cities accounted for 22.7 per cent of the total road accidents in the country. The number of road accidents reported in Delhi was 8,623, up from 7,566 in 2013.

The highest number of accidents — 834 — and deaths in the capital were reported in March, while the lowest number of accidents — 631 — and fatalities were in July.

The report pegs the number of deaths in the capital in hit-and-run cases at 670.

According to the break-up of road accident fatalities, 749 were pedestrians, 64 cyclists, 569 riding two-wheelers, 36 were in autorickshaws, 52 in cars and/or taxis, 13 in trucks, 4 in buses and 162 in other vehicles.

The report also collates data on the incidence of accidents at different times, with morning to late evening time seeing most accidents as compared to post-midnight hours. The total number of persons injured in road accidents in the capital was 1,185, though the number of fatal accidents in 2014 fell from the 1,820 reported in 2013.

The total number of fatal accidents on national highways increased to 976 in 2014, from 898 in 2013. The number of fatal road accidents on national highways in Delhi, however, fell to 253 in 2014 as compared to 301 in 2013.

The executive summary of the report states, “India is experiencing one of the highest motorization growth rates in the world, accompanied by rapid expansion in road network and urbanization… this phenomenon has significantly contributed in raising the road accident rate resulting in injuries, fatalities, disabilities and hospitalization… Traffic hazards, exposures and risk factors have also increased over the years.”

